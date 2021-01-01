Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Serum in Peptide 8 & E-2 Polysaccharide. Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Serum in Peptide 8 & E-2 Polysaccharide. A potent, targeted, fast-acting anti-aging treatment, the Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Serum supplies skin with powerful peptides to leave the complexion looking noticeably smoother and younger. Peptides 6 & 8 work synergistically to smooth expression lines and wrinkles formed as a result of repetitive muscle contractions, erasing the appearance of forehead and brow creases, crow's feet, and feathery lines around the lips.. Exo-polysaccarides E-2 and E-14 restore skin's hydration levels, rapidly transforming facial skin by smoothing and plumping lines and visibly decreasing the volume of deep creases. Protec-3 Complex defends skin from free radical damage, ensuring skin texture is smooth, luminous, and youthful looking. Free from harmful chemicals and preservatives. 1.06 fl oz. GRAL-WU21. GRA0064. Grown Alchemist makes it possible to achieve real results without harmful chemicals. Its line of certified organic skin, hair, and body care utilizes natural technologies such as collagen and elastin boosting actives, advanced peptides, hyaluronic acid, cell-communicating actives, and powerful antioxidants, to provide unparalleled anti-aging benefits. The Grown Alchemist team of cosmetic chemists across the globe relentlessly seeks to formulate revolutionary products to further evolve your beauty routine.