Dermalogica Age Smart Multi Vitamin Thermafoliant (75ml)

Dramatically improve mature or prematurely ageing skin with the Dermalogica AGE Smart MultiVitamin Thermafoliant. Controlling the internal causes that lead to skin ageing this powerful skin exfoliator uses thermal technology to refine your skin’s texture.Acknowledging that exfoliation is one of the most effective treatments for addressing skin ageing, Dermalogica unite both physical and chemical exfoliation methods in their AGE Smart MultiVitamin Thermafoliant to polish off dead skin cells and encourage natural cell turnover. Combined with thermal technology to help drive nutrients and age fighting actives deeper into your skin, MultiVitamin Thermafoliant inhibits the three biochemical reactions that cause skin ageing and successfully resurfaces the skins texture, transforming a dull, leathery look into continuous smooth and fresh gorgeousness!Directions of use:Use after cleansing, two or three times a week.Apply MultiVitamin Thermafoliant onto wet skin.Move your fingertips in light circular motions over your skin for one to two minutes.Avoid your eye area and do not use on delicate eyelid tissue.A more intense result can be achieved by using on dry skin, using wet fingertips to activate the thermal action.Rinse thoroughly. Please note:This product is not recommended for sensitised skin.