Dermalogica - Age Smart Phyto-Nature Firming Serum 40ml/1.3oz

An advanced, dual-phase firming facial serum. Combines highly-active botanicals with biomimetic technology to reduce visible signs of aging. The firming phase contains sapphire-bound biomimetic peptides. Helps boost skin firmness & reinforces its defenses. The lifting phase harnesses Phyto-Nature technology to visibly lift skin. Contains Amazonian Camu Camu to prolong skin radiance. Infused with next-generation Hyaluronic Acid to deliver a filler effect. Enhanced with anti-oxidant Moroccan Rockrose Extract & Madagascar Green Coffee Bean. Reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. Unveils smoother, revitalized & younger-looking skin.