TATCHA Ageless Eye Cream and Travel RenewalCream

From TATCHA, this two-piece cream set includes Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream and Ageless Enriching Renewal Cream.



The moisturizing eye cream softens the appearance of dry lines and is infused with peony and honeysuckle extracts to bring a more youthful look to eyes. The Ageless Enriching Renewal Cream is a deeply hydrating moisturizer made with peony and gardenia fruit extracts and contains HADASEI-3 Bioactive Complex, a complex of rice bran extract, red algae, and green tea. This trio of moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients help moisturize and fight free radical attack.



How do I use it: Gently smooth and pat the eye cream around eyes until fully absorbed. Scoop a pearl-size amount of renewal cream with the goldtone spoon. Massage gently onto face, neck, and decolletage in upward strokes. Use day and night, every day.



