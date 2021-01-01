L'AGENCE Akiya Tank Dress in Olive. - size L (also in XS) L'AGENCE Akiya Tank Dress in Olive. - size L (also in XS) 55% rayon 45% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Sheen satin fabric. LAGR-WD97. 61120PLY. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.