This great plant motif is a must for every plant lover and collector. If you love Monstera Adansonii Variegata, Philodendron Pink Princess or White Princess, Syngonium Albo Variegata, then you will love this indoor plant product Are you always looking for a new offshoot, cutting or leaf offshoot of plants? Every plant fan of Alocasia Frydek, Hoya Crimson or Succulents and Echeverias will be happy about this plant gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem