Something Navy Agnes Paperbag Shorts in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Something Navy Agnes Paperbag Shorts in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Elastic drawstring paperbag waistband. Side seam pockets. Faux back slip pockets. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 12.5 in length. SOMR-WF1. SWES001038. For the everyday icon. Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a trusted style blog to a leading fashion brand and content destination that helps women celebrate their individual style. Featuring not-so-basic essentials with a fun and approachable flair, Something Navy is made for trendsetters who crave something aspirational, elevated, and timeless in their day to day.