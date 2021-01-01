COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, 5.07 fl.oz / 150ml | Exfoliating Facial Spray | Korean Skin Care, Hydrating, Mild Exfoliation, Vegan, Cruelty Free, Paraben Free

Gentle Exfoliating Toner: Formulated with AHA, BHA, and Purifying Botanical Ingredients, our toner improves skin texture, skin vitality, and control pores. Soothes, Refreshes & Softens Skin: 0.1% of AHA Glycolic Acid and BHA Betaine Salicylate helps remove dullness and dead skin cells. Made with Natural Ingredients: 10% of Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Water and Salix Alba (Willow Bark) Water, our mist type toner is gentle enough for daily use on all skin types. Use as a Toner Mask: Saturate a cotton pad with the toner and use as a toner mask for immediate hydration. COSRX Standards: Clean Beauty - All COSRX products are formulated with skin-friendly ingredients that alleviate irritated skin. Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist tested, Cruelty-FREE, Parabens-FREE, Sulfates-FREE, Phthalates-FREE