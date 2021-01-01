The AIDEN RISE LOAFER mixes the classic with the innovative. With this slip-on silhouette we upped the ante of the traditional loafer with the addition of our platform 40-mm RISE lug sole one of the most popular looks in our LIFT Lug Sole Collection. Yet its slip-on style perfect-fit design and durable sole keeps it grounded in function. This design is guaranteed to add a contemporary twist to any look and influence all around you. This look is part of the LIFT Lug Sole Collection. Stuart Weitzman Aiden Rise Loafer Flats & Loafers, Taupe Textured Velvet, Size: 7 Medium