The CLOUD Aika Boot Star Perf features an Italian suede leather upper with perforated star details, contrast top stitching, lace-up and side zip closure, round-toe silhouette, and flexible rubber outsole. Odor fighting and moisture wicking microfiber lining. Removable Cloud signature cushioned insoles (replaceable with your own orthotics). Made in Portugal. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.