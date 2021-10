Aikido, Enso, Enso Circle, Aikido kanji, Aikido gifts, Martial Arts, Japan, Morihei Ueshiba, Japanese calligraphy, Harmony. Design with a hand-brushed Japanese calligraphy of the Japanese kanji Aikido, The Way Of Harmony With The Universe and Enso circle. LePlusChic, Martial Arts Collection. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem