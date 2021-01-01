Isabel Marant Ailey Bag in Black Cracked soft calfskin leather with twill fabric lining and burnished gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Measures approx 13.5W x 10.5H x 4D. Adjustable shoulder strap measures approx 40 in length. Drawstring top fastening. Interior slot pocket. Metallic logo stamp detail on front. ISAB-WY62. 21EBF0244-21E011M. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.