Air Boss Aircraft Carrier Deck Boss Military | BACK PRINT Premium T-Shirt

BACK PRINTED Design featuring "Air Boss" on the front, distressed. On a carrier deck, the Air Boss is the person responsible for all aircraft operations & movements aboard. At airshows, the Air Boss is similarly responsible, but with additional duties. Great gift for aircraft enthusiasts, airshow fans, pilots, avgeeks, naval aviation fans, naval aviators, aircraft carrier operations, Air Boss, airshow controllers, naval veterans, military & flightcrew, aircrew, etc. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.