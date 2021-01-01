Nike Air Everyday Plus Women's Training No-Show Socks

COMFORT WITH LOW-KEY STYLE. The Nike Air Everyday Plus Socks do all their work under the radar. Ribbed construction wraps your feet for a supportive feel. Sweat-wicking power helps keep you dry through your most intense workouts. Benefits Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. A snug ribbed design around the arch and the heel and ankle feels supportive. Reinforced heels and toes add durability. Ventilation on top helps keep you cool. Product Details 85-94% polyester/5-6% spandex Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content. Machine wash Imported Style: CU8388; Color: Multi-Color; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult