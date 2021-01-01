Nike Air Force 1 '07 Craft Men's Shoes

LEGENDARY STYLE REFINED. The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 â07 Craft, the b-ball classic that puts a fresh spin on what you know best. It's got crisp leather, bold colors and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine. Benefits Stitched overlays on the upper add heritage style, durability, and support. Originally designed for performance hoops, Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight comfort. Perforated Swoosh and color-matched rubber sole add a premium touch. Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great. Product Details Foam midsole Rubber sole Perforations on toe Air Force 1 Origins Debuting in 1982, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history. Style: DB4455; Color: Sail/Sail/Dark Beetroot/Dark Beetroot; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult