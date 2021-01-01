Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Men's Shoes

UNLEASH YOUR WILD SIDE. Channel your inner animal with the Nike Air Force 1 â07 Premium, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, clean colors and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine. The animal print overlays and smooth Swoosh logo make this AF1 a safari for your feet. Benefits Shaggy suede overlays give the classic AF1 an updated texture. Nike Air cushioning helps keep you comfortable throughout the day. Low-cut silhouette gives your kicks a clean, streamlined look. Padded, low-cut collar feels soft and comfortable. Product Details Foam midsole Perforations on toe Air Force 1 Origins Debuting in 1982, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history. Style: DJ6192; Color: Pure Platinum/Black/Particle Grey/Light Blue Fury; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult