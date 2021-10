Originally released in 1982, this reboot of the first Nike Air basketball shoe features an upper of canvas and leather protected with Gore-Tex waterproofing. The chunky rubber sole sports signature crenellations around the tread and a star-studded bumper toe in celebration of the Air Force 1 moniker. Lace-up style Nike Air unit in the sole provides all-day comfort Gore-Tex waterproofing provides all-condition dryness Leather and textile