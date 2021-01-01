Nike Air Force 1 High '07 Men's Shoes

LEGENDARY AF1 STYLE. The Air Force 1 High '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, high-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool. Benefits For over 35 years it's been comfort and durability straight out of the box. From durably stitched overlays to pristine leather to an easy to break-in design, it's got you covered uptown, downtown and everywhere in between. Originally designed for performance hoops, the Nike Air cushioning delivers lasting comfort while the padded ankle and tongue add to the soft ride. The crisp, easy to clean upper makes it perfect off-court attire while the high-top design and cupsole finish underfoot nods to b-ball DNA. It's history, looks and comfort all wrapped into 1. Product Details Foam midsole Variable width lacing system Hook-and-loop closure Perforations on the toe Non-marking rubber sole Air Force 1 Origins Debuting in 1982, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history. Style: CW2290; Color: White/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult