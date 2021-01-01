Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Men's Shoes

YOUR FORCE. YOUR WAY. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You became an instant icon after its debut in 1982. Now you can make this classic your own with a color palette inspired by the '80s and '90s and premium materials including smooth and rippled leather and a new, matching sidewall selection. It's time to create a look that speaks to you. Choose Your Leather Pick the ripple finish or keep it smooth with premium leather in the upper that has the fit and feel of the OG. Amp Up the Details Freestyle with the classic strap, choosing similar or contrasting leatherâor mix it up with a nylon option. Add the Final Touch Customize the backtab by choosing the classic Nike Air logo, an OG '80s style Air logo or 3 characters of your own. Product Details Foam midsole with Nike Air cushioning Rubber outsole with classic AF1 traction pattern Style: AQ3776; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult