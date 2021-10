Double detailing from the eyelets to the Swooshes to the platform height redefines a sneaker inspired by the force of change women bring to their communities. The iconic Air Force 1 sole sports foam cushioning and crenellations along the tread that frame its star-studded bumper toe. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable insole Nike Air unit in the sole provides