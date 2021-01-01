Air Fryer Cookbook: Healthy & Affordables Recipes with Common Ingredients Kim Richards Author

Are You An Aspiring Home Cooker Who Wants to Learn Recipes With This Type of All-Around Cooking Machine? With a collection of healthy, affordable, quick, and delicious recipes, you will love this cookbook!It provides readers with recipes that go beyond traditional and simple fried foods for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner, all the while using common ingredients that are easy to cook. In Air Fryer Cookbook You'll Find: · Pork, Poultry & Beef Recipes - Only the Most Popular Hand Selected · Vegetables & Vegetarian Recipes - Healthy, Delicious and Alternative Meals · Fish & Seafood Recipes - All Flavors From the Sea · Dessert Recipes - Finish Your Meals in the Best Way! .. & Much More After reading this cookbook you will never go back to the old school frying method because you will understand why is it so beneficial for your foods and your health. So, What Are You Waiting For?Buy it now and let your customers get addicted to this amazing book!