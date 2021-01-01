Air Fryer Oven Cookbook 2021: Easy and Healthy Recipes To Master Your Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven For You and Your Whole Family + Extra Keto Recipes Incl

Would you like to be able to cook tasty and healthier dishes in less time, and also easier to make? If your answer is yes, then this is the book for you!Forget about food cooked in hot oil and grease that can affect your health! Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven uses fast hot air to circulate around and cook your meals. This allows the outside of the food to be crispy and also make sure that the inner layers are cooked through.You will have a variety of tasty recipes for every flavour, from savoury to sweet that will please the whole family!In addition, an entire chapter is dedicated to ketogenic recipes to help you being in health, more fit and proud of yourself and your body. The goal of this book is twofold: to help you eat healthier, without taking away the pleasure of enjoying a good fry up with friends and family. DOWNLOAD: AIR FRYER OVEN COOK BOOK 2021: Easy and Healthy Recipes to Master your Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven For You and Your Whole Family + Extra Keto Recipes included. In this cookbook You will find:Benefits of using the air fryerExplained both traditional and innovative preparation methods that will delight your palatePractical advice on how to clean your air fryer and how to keep it in excellent conditionHealthy, quick and easy recipes for every meal and for the whole family with nutrient content guide per servingMany Extra Keto Diet Specialties included! And a lot More! Enjoy the taste of fried and cooked foods in one functional kitchen appliance. Get yourself a copy of the book!