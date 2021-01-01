Bell Air Guard Mountain Bike Tire, 26" x 1.75-2.125", Black

The Bell® 26” Mountain Bike Tire with Air Guard™ protection is a smart choice for anyone who owns a compatible bike. Air Guard™ technology provides a protective layer with increased strength and extra puncture resistance. Our mountain bike tires showcase a carbon steel bead for extra safety, and tire strength. They are extremely durable and built to stand up to the elements. The tall, knobby tread with superior traction is ideal for smooth trail to technical single-track riding, so you can enjoy your rides without worry. Conveniently, these tires fold and unfold without damage, making them easy to transport from place to place. Bell tires are ultra-durable and made for adventure. The tires will stand the test of time, ride after ride.