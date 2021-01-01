Air Hug teacher students class safe school social distancing T-Shirt

This educational apparel is perfect for those who love affection but understand safety. This wardrobe accessory is for men women boys girls to celebrate love and caring! Great for the first day of school, working in groups, or going about daily business. A unique gift for teacher appreciation, working out, going out, work, travel, home, vacation, cruise, relaxing, or just enjoying your health. This American apparel is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe! Great for back to school nights or seeing friends! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem