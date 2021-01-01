Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone Mercedes-logo, sword, and Breguet-style shape hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral hour markers at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Rolex calibre 3131 automatic movement with a 48-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Oysterlock clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Air King Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch 116900BKAO.