Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex oyster bracelet. Engine-turned stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and dial markers. Rolex calibre 3130 automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Oysterlock clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, chronometer. Air-king Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 114210, 114210-SASO, Rolex-114210, Rolex-114210-SASO. Rolex Air King Silver Dial Stainless Steel Oyster Bracelet Automatic Mens Watch 114210SASO.