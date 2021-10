A '90s-throwback sneaker gets kicked up in texture, proportion and vision in a release that clearly shows off with a translucent upper and pillowy Max Air sole. A cropped Swoosh, asymmetrical tongue grommet and space-age ridges racing around the back bring a mix of heritage details and bold new ideas to all the sneakerhead hype. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style