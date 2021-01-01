Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe

BIG AIR ICON WITH TOUR-LEVEL TRACTION. Look legendary in the Nike Air Max 270 G. The silhouette is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the original big Air icon, with the addition of breathable mesh and innovative traction that performs at the highest level of play. Flexible and Breathable Sleeve-like upper is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the original Nike Air Max 270. The mesh has a flexible overlay that helps keep out water and makes it easier to clean your shoes. Cushioned Comfort Foam midsole has a large Max Air unit for plush cushioning with each step. Versatile Grip Integrated traction pattern is designed to perform at the highest levels of play, while still being versatile enough to wear off course. The perimeter of the outsole is specially designed to enhance grip during rotational movements. More Benefits External heel counter helps stabilize your foot. Product Details 1-year waterproof warranty Style: CK6483; Color: Black/Hot Punch/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult