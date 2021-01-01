Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

PEACE. LOVE. SWOOSH. The Nike Air Max 90 Premium brings a new twist to the original Waffle outsole while keeping the stitched overlays and classic molded accents. This refreshed style brings in the jewel-toned colors of the '90s, the 1st era in which this shoe's graphic inspiration made its debut. Benefits Low-top design combines with a padded collar for a comfortable fit. Rubber Waffle outsole brings durable, iconic traction. Product Details Foam midsole Nike Air Max Origins Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioningâsuddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning. Style: DM8151; Color: White/Photon Dust/Smoke Grey/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult