A '90s performance running shoe keeps conquering the miles as a modern street sneaker that still sits on its iconic bubble of visible Max Air cushioning. A low profile and sleek, layered upper look timelessly sporty without losing sight of the shoe's heritage detailing. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable insole Visible Max Air unit in the heel provides clear