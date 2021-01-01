Nike Air Max AP Women's Shoe

PERFECT HARMONY BETWEEN TRIED AND NEW. With its sleek, sporty design, the Nike Air Max AP lets you bridge past and present in first-class comfort. Flashes of heritage detailing nod to the Air Max 97 while the streamlined upper and softer midsole give it a modern edge. The low-profile design with plush padded collar, airy mesh and comfort insole begs to be worn with any outfit. Benefits Synthetic leather and airy mesh on the upper add heritage styling while keeping it lightweight and comfortable. Originally designed for performance running, the innovative full-length Air unit has a lower profile for a sleek look and adds a new sensation you have to try. Foam midsole feels incredibly soft, adding spring to your step. Rubber outsole adds traction and durability. Product Details Reflective perforations on the heel and toe Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) TPU Swoosh Comfort insole Pull tab Nike Air Max Origins Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioningâsuddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning. Style: CU4870; Color: White/White/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult