NIKE Air Max SC Sneaker, Size 7 in Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey at Nordstrom Rack

An enduring classic, this sneaker still sports the layers of shape and texture that have made it an easy go-to for decades. A bubble of Max Air in the sole provides visible cushioning with a nod to the shoe's sporty pedigree. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Visible Max Air unit in the heel provides clear Air-Sole cushioning Removable insole Leather, textile and synthetic upper/textile and synthetic lining/rubber and synthetic sole Imported Men's Shoes