Nike Air Presto Sneaker. - size XS (also in XXS) Nike Air Presto Sneaker. - size XS (also in XXS) Textile upper with rubber sole. Made in Vietnam. Lace-up front. Stretch mesh fabric. Padded tongue and heed. Intentional mismatch design. Neoprene mesh fabricOutsole features grippy traction and flex grooves for versatile movement. Size XXS: US – Women’s 4.5 – 6.5 Size XS: US – Women’s 6.5 – 8.5 Size S: US – Women’s 8.5 – 10.5. NIKR-WZ477. DM9554-900.