Stella McCartney Air Slide Flip Flops in Black Textile upper with rubber sole. Made in China. Rubberized logo tab at toe. Cushioned footbed. Debossed logo detail at side. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch platform. All pieces are made from non-leather materials as part of the brand's cruelty-free ethos.. SMCC-WZ131. 800361N0229. About the designer: British designer Stella McCartney cut her teeth at Christian Lacroix, honed her skills on Savile Row, and refined her style as chief designer at Chloe before debuting her eponymous line in 2001. Known for tailored, feminine silhouettes, McCartney's easy aesthetic and cruelty-free clothing is a favorite with an international roster of trendsetters.