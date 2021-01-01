Nike Air Tailwind 79 Shoes

40 YEARS LATER AND FAST AS EVER. Making its debut in 1978 for the Honolulu Marathon, the Nike Air Tailwind was a revolution in cushioning. Now, a racing icon returns with the Nike Air Tailwind 79, featuring nearly original materials and colors, plus the Nike Air unit that made it a winner. Benefits Materials, shape and colors are as close to the original as possible. Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning. Textile and leather upper gives comfortable support. Rubber Waffle outsole has durable grip. Style: 487754; Color: Black/Team Orange/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult