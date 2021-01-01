Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK Women's Shoes

MADE FOR A NEW DAWN. Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with superstretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric (plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle). The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning. Benefits Originally designed for performance running, the revolutionary VaporMax 2 Air unit is made from recycled material and provides more Air underfoot than ever before. The first 1-piece Air unit to run the entire length of a shoe, it allows for smoother transitions and adds unbelievable cushioning. Stretchy and supportive Flyknit upper is made from post-industrial recycled yarn and creates a striking visual that's seamless, breathable and feels as light as air. Made from at least 40% recycled materials, it lets you look good by doing good. Collar sculpts the ankle for a sporty look that feels great while padding on heel adds to the comfort. Recycled rubber on the sole adds durability and traction, putting a finishing touch on the shoe that lets you walk the talk. Product Details Plastic heel clip made from recycled plastics adds heritage styling Traditional lacing adds ease-of-entry while webbing eyelets add a modern look Nike Air VaporMax After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of ârunning on air,â the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper. As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. Then, as you step off, the pressure releases creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses. Style: DC4112; Color: White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult