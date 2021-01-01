Nike Air Women's Dress

TANK DRESS WITH A LAYERED TWIST. The Nike Air Dress combines soft cotton jersey with a light, airy mesh overlay to put a fresh twist on a warm-weather favorite. Each layer features a printed graphic for added dimension. Mesh and Cotton Jersey A mesh overlay brings layers of texture to this tank-inspired silhouette. Graphic Shift Each layer features a printed logo to create a unique, shifting graphic interplay. Feminine Touch A body-skimming fit and feminine scoop on the back straps provides a carefree, comfortable feel. The hem of the dress hits at mid thigh. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% cotton. Mesh: 52% polyester/48% nylon. Machine wash Imported Style: DH3001; Color: Pink Glaze/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult