Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run Basketball Shoes, Men's, Black

$174.99
In stock
Description

Design: 2-layer upper made of lightweight material with haptic print details for durability Snug, consistent fit with a breathable, broken-in feel Heel pull tab for easy on-and-off Ultralight and extra-supportive in key areas In-Shoe Comfort: Foam tongue molds to your foot to help provide comfort from lace pressure Padded, mid-high collar provides comfort and support around the ankle without sacrificing agility React foam sockliner and a Zoom Air unit is stacked over a full-length React foam footbed and another forefoot Zoom Air unit to deliver incredible energy return Visible midsole is lightweight, durable Nike® React foam Durability & Traction: Thin rubber outsole has curvy ridges that bend and flex to provide traction in multiple directions Rubber is cut away under the arch and is perforated to help reduce weight

