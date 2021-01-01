Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase Women's Running Shoes

RESPONSIVE TRAINING FOR THE ROAD. Hit the road in your workhorse with wings. A fan-favorite returns with extra bounce for long runs or racking up your daily miles. Feel the spring in your step with each stride using the same cushioned support from its predecessor. Mesh in the upper combines the comfort and durability you want with a fit that nods back to the classic Peg. Something Old, Something New The classic fit and feel of the Pegasus is back. Wider toe room provides extra comfort. Mesh in the upper feels breathable and plush while stretching with your foot for the shape and fit you love. Get in Fast Zippered entry makes it easy to quickly get on and off. No-tie lacing lets you secure the fit with 1 hand. Spring With Your Step Nike React foam is lightweight, springy and durable. More foam means better cushioning without the bulk. A Zoom Air unit gives you more bounce with every step. It sits closer to your foot for more responsiveness. Secure Fit Midfoot webbing tightens around your foot when you lace up, letting you choose your fit and feel. More Benefits Foam tongue helps reduce pressure on the top of your foot. Style: DA6700; Color: Iris Whisper/Provence Purple/Black/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult