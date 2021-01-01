Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Limited Edition Men's Road Running Shoes

RESPONSIVE TRAINING WITH THE RIGHT FIT AND FEEL. Your workhorse with wings returns. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 continues to put a spring in your step, using the same responsive foam from as its predecessor. Mesh in the upper combines the comfort and durability you want with a fit that nods back to the classic Peg. This special edition features multiple colors coming together to celebrate the Pegasus legacy. A Colorful Celebration This exclusive version of the Pegasus 38 features a mix of colorways on one shoe. It celebrates the diverse spectrum and history of the Pegasus. Something Old, Something New The classic fit and feel of the Pegasus is back. Wider toe room and seaming on the upper provides better shape and fit. Spring With Your Step Nike React foam is lightweight, springy and durable. More foam means better cushioning without the bulk. A Zoom Air unit at the forefoot gives you more bounce with every step. It sits closer to your foot for more responsiveness. Secure Fit Midfoot webbing tightens around your foot when you lace up, letting you choose your fit and feel. Breathable Miles Mesh in the upper provides a breathable and plush sensation that stretches with your foot. More Benefits Foam tongue helps reduce lace pressure at the top of your foot. Style: DJ3128; Color: Dark Smoke Grey/White/Flash Crimson/Volt; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult