Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING MADE FOR ALL ATHLETES. The ultra-responsive Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase is designed to put bounce under your foot to help you get the most from your training runs, so you can go confidently into your next (or first) race. Nike React tech in the heel adds cushioned support to keep you going the extra mile. It's incredibly easy to get on and off with a step-in entry and lacing mechanism that you can adjust with 1 hand. Pull 1 loop to tighten and another to release. Zoom Forward Nike ZoomX foam in the footbed delivers energy return as you move forward. A visible Zoom Air unit gives you responsive cushioning that puts that extra spring with your stride. Secure It With Simplicity The shoeâs heel collapses when you step in, then snaps back into place. A lock-and-release mechanism secures the fit, eliminating the need to tie laces. Pull the loop near the tongue to tighten, and release by pulling the loop near the toe. Responsive Heel Nike React technology at the heel is lightweight and durable. It helps keep your foot cushioned and secure with every step. Traction Backed By Data The rubber sole design comes from insights from hundreds of runners to give you traction where your foot needs it most, giving you grip on different surfaces. Secure and Fast The look of speed comes alive in an upper made of a translucent, high-tenacity Flyknit material and durable overlays. It secures your foot with every step and has a midfoot cage for extra support. More Benefits Cushioned heel pods add comfort. Style: DJ5435; Color: White/Washed Coral/Pink Blast/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult