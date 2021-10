Airbrush Powder Wand Brush #108 - IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Powder Wand Brush #108 is a large fluffy rounded head and perfect for distributing any amount of powder across the entire face and dcollet. Features Use with your favorite loose and pressed powders It's the magic behind the ultimate soft-focused complexion Benefits Hair: Airbrush finish blurring synthetic brush hair Handle: Makeup bag friendly Lightweight, durable, rounded comfort-grip handle - Airbrush Powder Wand Brush #108