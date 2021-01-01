Airbrush Ultra-Fine Liner Brush #130 - IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Ultra-Fine Liner Brush #130 is an ultra-fine, firm and tapered brush is custom-designed to give you precision application of your favorite liquid and cream eyeliners and eyeshadows. Features Featuring signature Airbrush synthetic hair, a thin comfort-grip handle and hand-cut brush head it glides effortlessly along your lash lines and truly does the work for you to deliver your most eye-defining results every time Benefits Hair: Airbrush finish blurring synthetic brush hair Handle: Makeup bag friendly Lightweight, durable, rounded comfort-grip handle - Airbrush Ultra-Fine Liner Brush #130