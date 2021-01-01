Dior Airflash Spray Foundation 2.5 Warm Olive (321) 2.3 oz/ 70 mL

An ultra-fluid, water-resistant foundation that blends full coverage with a lightweight formula, providing airbrushed perfection for up to 12 hours. Coverage: Full Finish: Radiant Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens. This product also comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Enriched with light-diffusing pigments, this foundation smooths the look of skin and gives the complexion a radiant, perfected look that lasts all day. The unique micro-diffusion spray system delivers a fine mist of foundation to provide a soft, velvety complexion.