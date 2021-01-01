Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex oyster bracelet. Engine-turned stainless steel bezel. Silver (concentric circle) dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Rolex calibre 3130 automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Oyster clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, chronometer. Air-king Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Airking Silver Concentric Arabic Dial Mens Watch Engine Turned Bezel 114210SCOAO.