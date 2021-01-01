Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Airline Throw Line Combines flexibility for a precise throw and stiffness for avoiding knot formation as it comes out of the bag Excellent sheath-core bond maintains a round cross section, ensuring good rope glide through the tree, sheath is made of dyneema for excellent abrasion resistance Lightweight, does not require a very heavy throw bag Yellow for excellent visibility Available in two versions: 60 and 300 meters