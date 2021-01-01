The Exped AirPillow is an inflatable pillow for comfort under your noggin. At camp or while you travel, it packs down easy and is ready at any time. Use the valves on the underside to inflate to your preferred height. The grommets on each side Are for attaching to your sleeping mat, so it won't slip away in the night. Features of the Exped AirPillow Lightweight and comfortable air pillow Anatomically shaped and height adjustabler New : Combo valve with one-way flap and deflation pin Fabric eyelets allow attachment to a mat Velvety stretch tricot nylon