Airplane Captain Aeronautical Engineering Aviation Alphabet T-Shirt

This airplane alphabet tee for the airline captain, airplane captain or the small single prop plane flyer. This commercial flight plane silhouette with the phonetic alphabet inside is great for mom or dad that loves flying. Aviation Alphabet top for the pilot captain. This Phonetic Alphabet top is also a great learning tool to teach someone or spend time teaching your kids and toddlers about how the letters sound. Show everyone your love aviation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem