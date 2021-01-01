WANDER BEAUTY - Airplane Mode Round Trip Kit - one size

As the name implies, Wander Beauty's 'Airplane Mode™' kit is sized in TSA-approved bottles that are perfect for traveling. It includes some of the brand's most popular products to keep your skin hydrated and glowing, plus a satin hair tie. Store everything in the transparent case for easy packing. - Infused with nourishing Ceramide NP and Cranberry Seed Oil, the 'Staycation Hydrating Mask' can be used as a daily moisturizer or leave-on treatment - The ['Drift Away Cleanser' id1157437] is powered by Sea Water, Kelp, Coconut, Acai and Guava to help clear pores, remove blemish-causing bacteria and balance skin - Enriched with Acai, Strawberry, Cranberry and Raspberry extracts, the lightweight ['Dive In Moisturizer' id1157438] provides hydration for up to 72 hours - The ['Mist Connection Essence and Toner' id1261064] is blended with soothing Camellia Japonica Seed Oil and Betaine that give a radiant, healthy glow - Ideal for your initial and return flight, the set of two ['Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks' id1062414] will soothe the delicate eye area to visibly reduce redness