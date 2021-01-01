From luna bazaar

Airpods 12 Case Unicorn 3D Cute Cartoon Airpods Cover Shockproof Protective Earphone Cover Skin Compatible with Apple Airpods 12 Unicorn Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

[FUNCTIONS]-Provide 360 full protection for your Apple AirPod, not only a ideal gift for you and your friends/kids, but a great decoration for your bags/jeans with strong ring bucker holder. [MATERIAL]-Made of high quality reusable silicone, washable, shockproof, anti-dust, environmentally friendly and healthy. [SIZE & WEIGHT]-Completely compatible with your AirPod Charging Case, keep normal works smoothly, lightweight, take no space in your bags. [APPLICABLE USER]-Airpods Lovers who may misplace, lose, scratch their Airpods. Those who prepare their Children's Day/Valentine's Day/Birthday's Gift with no idea(This lovely protective case is a good choice) [NOTE]-Airpods and Airpods Charging Case are not included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com